Mulatto Breaks Down “MUWOP” With Gucci Mane, TV Life & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil TJay Concert In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Mulatto had the internet going crazy when she began promoting her upcoming “MUWOP” single with Gucci Mane, thinking she was biting one of hip-hop’s trap music greats. Only to find out Gucci not only co-signed the whole promo run, but he’s also part of the project! The “B*tch From Da Souf” rapper checks in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios.

“Growing up, Gucci was always my favorite rapper,” Mulatto says of working with Gucci for “MUWOP.” “9, 10 years old I was singing “Bricks” … young! Probably younger than that. That was my first time flying during quarantine cause Gucci stays in Miami but we made it happen.”

When she released “No Hook” earlier this year, the rising Atlanta rapper said, “F*ck The Rap Game, still happy I ain’t sign that” referring to a now-infamous contract Jermaine Dupri that was on the table after she won season one of the reality show. To her, there’s no ill will about not inking the deal and the bar itself was her being a bit hyperbolic.

“It was a platform … It was a stepping stone in my career,” she says of doing TV. “I don’t literally mean (“f*ck The Rap Game” ) but I said it to exaggerate all the flack that I get from being on the show 5 years ago … but it ain’t stopping nothing. I was telling people during my interviews in quarantine, I hope people been working cause this rollout about to be crazy. They thought I was playing, but I can do better showing them than telling them.”

Watch the full interview with Young Jas below.

