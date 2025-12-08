Meek Mill Gives Young Thug His Flowers For Sticking Beside Him Even During Drake Beef

Meek Mill returned home this past weekend for a huge concert that had the whole city of Philly on lock.

Meek Mill and Friends had special guests such as G Herbo, Rob49, & YK Niece. Even the OG’s Beanie Sigel & Freeway came out and showed love.

The most shocking guest of the night had to be when Young Thug came out and performed “We Ball.” Fans even got some of Thugger’s solo tracks like “Digits” & “Ski.” In the middle of the ATLien invading Philly, he brought out his boo, Mariah The Scientist.

She performed her hit, Burning Blue and got everyone in their feels for a hot second.

The North Philly MC had Thug take an intermission to give him his flowers. It’s a conversation the two have had many times privately, but Meek wanted to say it publicly. He’s thanked Young Thug countless times before, but this time he made sure to give him flowers for staying solid, even while Meek was beefing with Drake.

The Going Bad rapper claims a lot of rappers were hesitant to make music with him during his back-and-forth with the OVO general:

“I tell this n*gga every time I see him, when I was beefing with Drake, n*ggas was acting like they were scared to do a verse with me.”

Meek also added that his confidence was boosted by Thugger during a trying time, “This n*gga pulled up to my house while I was on house arrest for four days straight and got with me, pulled my confidence right back up.

Although it feels like centuries ago, once upon a time, Meek Mill and Drake were the biggest beef going on in Hip-Hop. In 2015, the Dreamchaser rapper accused the Canadian star of having a ghostwriter (Quetin Miller). This instantly started a war between the two; diss tracks flew back and forth, but the knockout punch was when Drizzy pulled out “Back To Back.” Once that diss track came out, most fans online crowned Drake the winner of that beef.

Three years later, the two pieced it up on one of Drake’s tour stops by bringing Meek Mill out to perform “Dreams and Nightmares.”

Now, fans online are saluting Thug for staying solid with Meek through that tough time. Check out the full reactions below.

Meek Mill Gives Young Thug His Flowers For Sticking Beside Him Even During Drake Beef was originally published on hiphopwired.com