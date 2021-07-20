Frankie Lons , Keyshia Cole
Unbreakable Bond: Keyshia Cole & Frankie Lons Throughout The Years [Photos]

Posted 12 hours ago

Keyshia Cole & Frankie Lons

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Through all the ups and downs Keyshia Cole had a special bond with her mother Frankie Lons.

On Monday (July 20), news broke that Cole’s mother passed away at the age of 61. According to TMZ, Lons was celebrating her birthday on Sunday when she suffered an overdose. Keyshia Cole’s mother has been open about her decade-long battle with addiction and relapsed while once more on the road to sobriety.

Through this time, we keep the Cole family in our thoughts and prayers.

