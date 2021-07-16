Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rap Icon Biz Markie Dead At 57

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

With news we’re sure no one will be happy to hear, hip-hop pioneer Biz Markie has unfortunately been pronounced dead after weeks of unconfirmed reports surrounding his health spanning from a long battle with diabetes.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

TMZ is exclusively confirming the news via a family source, who says Biz passed away in a Baltimore hospital earlier this evening at 6:25 PM. The outlet also says his wife, Tara Hall, was there to hold his hand for his final breath.

More via TMZ:

TMZ broke the story, Biz was hospitalized last summer for an ailment his rep told us was related to his Type II Diabetes. At the time, the rep said, “He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome.”

However, his condition remained somewhat of a mystery until April when Big Daddy Kane made an appearance on The Breakfast Club, telling the show’s hosts Biz was doing better, and in a physical rehab facility.
Throughout his hospital stay, rumors swirled Biz was in a coma, but our source says that was never the case.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Biz, the Harlem-born, Long Island-raised hitmaker during rap’s Golden Era, made a name for himself due to his unmistakeable skills as human beatbox icon. His place as the “Clown Prince Of Hip Hop” was cemented with Top 40 classics like “Just A Friend,” and he even went on to become a well-respected foodie by teaching a cooking class in Washington, D.C. It goes without saying that his talents were limitless, and we’ll surely miss his presence.

R.I.P. forever, Biz Markie. Reminisce on his classic hit “Just A Friend” below, which definitely afforded the late legend tons of  success decades after the song’s release:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Rap Icon Biz Markie Dead At 57  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Biz Markie

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Rap Icon Biz Markie Dead At 57
 4 hours ago
07.16.21
Richard Sherman Released From Jail Without Bail After…
 7 hours ago
07.16.21
Detroit Woman Confronts Her Car Thief & Drags…
 8 hours ago
07.16.21
17 items
Pop Smoke’s 2nd Posthumous LP ‘Faith’ Dropped [NEW…
 11 hours ago
07.16.21
Snoh Aalegra Shuts Down Sade Comparisons: ‘Sade Is…
 12 hours ago
07.16.21
LeBron James: ‘I’m Nobody Without The Support Of…
 12 hours ago
07.16.21
City Of Winston-Salem Sued For Cancelling Hip-Hop Festival…
 13 hours ago
07.16.21
Sotheby’s Auctioning Off Michael Jordan’s Original “Space Jam”…
 13 hours ago
07.16.21
Would You Try This Mac & Cheese-Flavored Ice…
 14 hours ago
07.16.21
Flavor Flav & Boosie Badazz Squash Their “Beef”
 16 hours ago
07.16.21
Photos
Close