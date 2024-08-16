Jumpstart Your Autumn Wardrobe These 7 Pieces From Kurt Geiger’s Fall 2024 Collection

Listen Live
7 Pieces You Need From Kurt Geiger's Fall 2024 Collection

Published on August 16, 2024

Kurt Geiger Fall Collection

Source: Marsha B

Kurt Geiger is packing the heat with their Fall 2024 collection, marketing sleek leathers, bold hardware, and stylish, functional footwear that can elevate any wardrobe. The luxury brand has a distinct, signature look that sets them apart from other designers. The bejeweled eagle head, strategically placed on shoes, boots, purses, earrings, and sunglasses, adds a bold and unique element that can turn any basic item into a statement piece.
The fall collection highlights this season’s latest trends, including an influx of the color green. We saw designers like Gucci and Miu Miu send the hue down the runway, solidifying its position in our autumn wardrobes. Kurt Geiger makes the trend its own by offering its signature Kensington bag in a vibrant emerald green color, adding the Extra Small Bond Top Handle to the collection and the snake embossed Belgravia slingback heels.
Kurt Geiger's Fall 2024 collection

Source: Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

This season, the brand pushes black to the forefront by offering a variety of purses in different shapes and sizes. From mini hobo and saddle bags to oversized totes, you’re left with endless options to carry your essentials. For those who want to add some color to their wardrobe, Kurt Geiger remains true to their colorful palette with neon stripes and metallic panels. RELATED NEWS: 6 Fall Trends You Can Find At TJ Maxx And Marshalls These 8 Fall Jackets Will Have You Covered In Style 5 Brandon Blackwood Purses You Need For Your Fall Looks We shared insight on a few fall trends you’ll see this season and where to shop them, and now we’re giving you some guidance on where to shop the best shoes and handbags to complete your wardrobe. If you’re prepping for a statement-making autumn line-up, you’ll want to keep reading. Here are some of our favorite pieces from Kurt Geiger’s Fall 2024 collection. Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

1. Mini Leather Kensington Bag

Mini Leather Kensington Bag
Source: Kurt Geiger

This fall calls for lots of green, and judging from Kurt Geiger’s emerald green Mini Leather Kensington Bag, the brand got the memo. The chic signature purse is crafted from dark green embossed leather, and the front flap features a brushed gold eagle to match its gold chain strap.

 

2. Regent Ankle Boot

Regent Ankle Boot
Source: Kurt Geiger

As conflicted as I am about kitten heels, the Regent Ankle Boot is grounds for reconsideration. The sleek footwear features a patent mid-brown upper with an antiqued brass toe cap. The design also has an antiqued brass eagle head on the toe.

3. Mayfair Chunky Loafer

Mayfair Chunky Loafer
Source: Kurt Geiger

Loafers are a classic shoe that can be worn with almost anything. Kurt Geiger’s Mayfair Chunky Loafer combines the timeless silhouette of a loafer with the brand’s signature detailing, making these shoes a must-have for the fall.

4. Chelsea Snake Print Small Camera Crossbody Bag

Chelsea Snake Print Small Camera Crossbody Bag
Source: Marsha B

If you’re looking for a statement-making crossbody, you’ll fall in love with the Chelsea Snake Print Small Camera Bag. The oval-shaped purse is small enough to fit the essentials while serving personality with a jeweled eagle head.

5. Regent Knee Boot

Regent Knee Boot
Source: Kurt Geiger

From tall stilettos to stylish kitten heels, knee-high boots are a fall staple. Kurt Geiger’s Knee High Regent Ankle Boot offers a classic, elevated look to basic casual footwear. The chic boots feature a croc-embossed black leather upper with a matte black toe cap and a black eagle head on top. 

  • Heel height: 2.6in
  • Interior side zip
  • Material: Leather
  • Style number: 3447000149

 

6. Kensington Tote Bag

Kensington Tote Bag
Source: Kurt Geiger

Kurt Geiger is known for its wide variety of purses. Whether you’re headed to work or on your way to a red carpet event, the brand has a handbag fitting for all occasions. The Kensington Tote is large enough to carry everything you need and then some. The croc-embossed patent black leather design will make your bag the talk of the office.

