Jumpstart Your Autumn Wardrobe These 7 Pieces From Kurt Geiger’s Fall 2024 Collection

7 Pieces You Need From Kurt Geiger's Fall 2024 Collection
1. Mini Leather Kensington Bag
This fall calls for lots of green, and judging from Kurt Geiger’s emerald green Mini Leather Kensington Bag, the brand got the memo. The chic signature purse is crafted from dark green embossed leather, and the front flap features a brushed gold eagle to match its gold chain strap.
2. Regent Ankle Boot
As conflicted as I am about kitten heels, the Regent Ankle Boot is grounds for reconsideration. The sleek footwear features a patent mid-brown upper with an antiqued brass toe cap. The design also has an antiqued brass eagle head on the toe.
3. Mayfair Chunky Loafer
Loafers are a classic shoe that can be worn with almost anything. Kurt Geiger’s Mayfair Chunky Loafer combines the timeless silhouette of a loafer with the brand’s signature detailing, making these shoes a must-have for the fall.
4. Chelsea Snake Print Small Camera Crossbody Bag
If you’re looking for a statement-making crossbody, you’ll fall in love with the Chelsea Snake Print Small Camera Bag. The oval-shaped purse is small enough to fit the essentials while serving personality with a jeweled eagle head.
5. Regent Knee Boot
From tall stilettos to stylish kitten heels, knee-high boots are a fall staple. Kurt Geiger’s Knee High Regent Ankle Boot offers a classic, elevated look to basic casual footwear. The chic boots feature a croc-embossed black leather upper with a matte black toe cap and a black eagle head on top.
6. Kensington Tote Bag
Kurt Geiger is known for its wide variety of purses. Whether you’re headed to work or on your way to a red carpet event, the brand has a handbag fitting for all occasions. The Kensington Tote is large enough to carry everything you need and then some. The croc-embossed patent black leather design will make your bag the talk of the office.
