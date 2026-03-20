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New Music Friday: Fresh Drops You Need to Hear This Week

Published on March 20, 2026

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Lizzo
Source: General / Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

It’s New Music Friday, and the playlist is looking real healthy this week with a mix of heavy hitters and fan favorites dropping new heat. Rick Ross is back in his luxury bag with “Minks in Miami,” linking up with French Montana and Max B for that signature boss talk energy . Latto keeps things personal with “Business & Personal,” which doubles as the intro to her upcoming album Big Mama and comes with real-life headlines as she steps into a new era both musically and personally . Meanwhile, Lizzo returns with “Don’t Make Me Love You,” her first drop of the year, showing emotional growth as she continues building toward her next album era .

Inside Kendrick Sampson’s R&B Jam Birthday Bringing Community Together in Houston

On the rap side, Mike WiLL Made-It and 21 Savage link for “ATL” off the upcoming R3set project, bringing that gritty Atlanta energy back to the forefront, while Coi Leray taps NBA YoungBoy for “Better Than Yours,” blending melodic vibes with street energy . We also got full projects in the mix — Jack Harlow’s new album Monica is making noise as he continues evolving his sound, and Keri Hilson stepping back into the game with a new album is a moment for real R&B fans who’ve been waiting on her return. Add in PCD’s “Club Song” and Lebra Jolie’s Better Than Yesterday, and you’ve got a lineup that really covers every vibe — from the club to the feelings to the grind.

Lizzo Proves the Doubters Wrong with a Powerful Rodeo Performance

Overall, this week feels like one of those drops where every lane got fed — boss music, emotional R&B, club records, and comeback moments. Update your playlist… because this one got range. Bennett Knows.

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