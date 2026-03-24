Ludacris Set to Headline Houston Gamblers Home Opener

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Houston is getting more than just football to kick off the season as the Houston Gamblers announce Ludacris will headline the halftime show during their home opener against the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m. at Shell Energy Stadium. The Grammy Award winning artist, actor, and entrepreneur is set to bring his signature high energy performance to H Town, giving fans an electrifying experience as the Gamblers launch their 2026 season in front of a hometown crowd.

With a career that has helped shape modern hip hop, Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide and delivered iconic hits like Stand Up, Get Back, Southern Hospitality, Money Maker, and My Chick Bad. Beyond music, he has become a familiar face on the big screen, starring as Tej in the Fast and Furious franchise along with roles in Crash, Hustle and Flow, and more. His halftime performance comes as he celebrates 25 years since his debut album Back for the First Time, adding even more significance to what is already shaping up to be a major night in Houston.

The Gamblers are going all out for opening night with an ALL IN ON H TOWN theme that will include a stadium wide blackout powered by a t shirt giveaway for the first 5,000 fans, plus nonstop fan activations from kickoff to the final whistle. With tickets starting as low as $16, fans are encouraged to lock in their seats now and be part of a night that blends football, music, and Houston pride into one unforgettable experience.