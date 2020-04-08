CLOSE
jordyn woods
Jordyn Woods Is Staying Fit & Staying Inside! [Photos]

Posted 8 hours ago

Jordyn Woods has been spending quality time with her twin Jodie Woods. The sisters have been staying fit doing Tik Tok’s to there favorite songs. Jordyn has also celebrated a Quarantine Birthday during the pandemic. Anyone that has celebrated a birthday during this quarantine knows their is only so much wine you can drink until you realize their is nothing to do.

Ms. Woods has also had time to feed her horses some apples (staying 6 feet away from people of course). Tik Toks, Wine & horseback riding? That doesn’t sound to bad of a quarantine to me!

 

1.

View this post on Instagram

Okay guys...I wanted to do something fun that would motivate you to work out while we are all at home!  So I have decided to do a @frst.place challenge... I am going to give 2 winners a $1000 cash prize each, all you have to do is complete the 8 week @frst.place home workout, share your journey with me throughout the 8 weeks and send in your transformation pictures 🤩🥰🤗 Make sure to tag me in your stories and #FRSTPLACETRANSFORMATION in all your posts All you have to do to enter is follow these steps 💥 - You must have purchased the Frst Place Home Workout 8 week plan - Follow: @frst.place - Entry Email: send an email to transformations@frstplace.com with your Week 1 Picture and IG handle by Monday 13th April - Progress Email: reply to your entry email with your progress pictures by Monday 6th of July, I will prompt you guys when to send - At the end of the 8 weeks I will pick the 2 best transformations and let you know who the winners are!♥️🙏🏽

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

☁️💋

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Friday night vibe🍸

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

🥳

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

8.

9.

10.

