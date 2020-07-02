CLOSE
jada pinkett smith , red table talk
Jada Pinkett-Smith Calls Herself To The Red Table Talk

Rihanna And The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

The tea is brewing and Jada Pinkett-Smith will be the one serving it! During a recent interview that singer August Alsina breaks down the real unheard story between his relationship with Ms. Jada Pinkett-Smith.

For the longest, the two have been rumored to be in a relationship despite being married to actor Will Smith.

Last year August dropped a remix to Kehlani’s“Nunya” where he alluded to woman that everyone assumed to be Jada. Since then the singer from New Orleans has denied the song was referencing the Red Table Talk host. Will Smith’s wife/lover/friend has spoken up and called for a Red Table Talk to do some “healing”.

Instantly, Twitter had some meme’s locked and loaded for the occasion.

Check some of the reactions out below!

