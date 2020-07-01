CLOSE
August Alsina Claims Will Smith “Gave Me His Blessing” Of Alleged Relationship With Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jada Denies It

2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

UPDATE: (9:30 AM CST) A rep for Jada flat out denies the affair, telling TMZ that August’s claims are absolutely not true.

ORIGINAL STORY: Social media was HOT Tuesday night (June 30) as an interview August Alsina conducted managed to not only reopen rumors of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s marriage and how it works but also his alleged affair with the former A Different World star.

Alsina released a 2019 track, “Nunya” which only fueled speculation that he and Jada had a secret affair with the lines: “You got me feeling like it was an act, you’re just an actress/Putting on a show ’cause you don’t want the world to know.” The video also featured a shot of a text message from Alsina’s love interest listed as “Koren.” If you know your history, Koren is Jada’s birth-given middle name. Alsina denied that the track was about Jada or their alleged affair but now … that’s a whole different story.

In a five-part docuseries for his recently released album, The Product III: starofEMERGEncy, Alsina sat down and opened up about everything, including his controversial relationship with Jada. Alsina decided to speak his truth, and unearth plenty of drama in the process.

“People can have whatever ideas that they like. But what I’m not OK with is my character being in question …” Alsina said. “Contrary to what some people may believe, I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous. I also don’t think that it’s ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right? But in this instance, there are so many people who are side-eyeing me … I’ve lost money, friendships, relationships behind it. And I think it’s because people don’t necessarily know the truth. But I’ve never done anything wrong. I love those people (the Smiths) … They are beautiful people.”

Alsina went on to explain that the Smith’s had an open marriage and that Will was not only cool with Jada and Alsina’s relationship but he actually signed off on it.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation … He gave me his blessing,” he said. “And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her (Jada). I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody … Some people never get that in this lifetime.”

He added, “This conversation is difficult because [it’s] hard for people to understand. But once it starts to affect me and my livelihood, I have to speak up about my truth … Walking away from it butchered me … It almost killed me. Not almost. It did—it pushed me into being another person … It broke me down … It probably will be the hardest thing I ever had to experience in this lifetime. It’s difficult because I never want to be the person to cause confusion or step on toes, but I want to honor myself and I want to honor my authenticity. And if honoring my authenticity means you hate me, stone me, shoot me, crucify me, whatever, bury me an honest man.”

WELL. You can watch the full interview HERE where Alsina details his relationship with his father, his emotional state following the death of his sister in 2018, living with a rare autoimmune disease and more.

