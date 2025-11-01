Listen Live
Ja Morant Beefs With Coaching Staff After Lakers Loss, Social Media Switches Up On Him

Published on November 1, 2025

Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

We’re not even 10 games into the NBA season, and some teams are already frustrated with their leadership.

The middle-of-the-pack Memphis Grizzlies are sitting at 3-3 right now, but Ja Morant is upset about Friday night’s 117-112 loss to the Lakers not going his way.

What started off as an evenly matched competition with the first quarter ending 31-27 in favor of the LeBron James-less Lakers, went downhill. In the second quarter, the Grizzlies poured in 42 points and took a 14-point lead into the half.

Related Stories

However, most of the scoring came from Memphis’ supporting cast—Jaren Jackson Jr., Jaylen Wells, and others —rather than their star, Morant.

Since 12 was having an off night, the Lakers were able to chip away at that lead in the third quarter, as momentum flipped. The lead switched back and forth, but it was clear in the fourth quarter as the Lakers started to pull away. Morant disappeared, only scoring 8 points that night on 3-of-14 shooting, while Luka Doncic dropped 44 points and 12 rebounds.

Morant made it abundantly clear after the game how upset he was with the coach’s game plan, so when he was asked about game-time mistakes, he repeatedly told the media, “Go ask the coaching staff.”

When the media asked him why he lacked his usual energy, he instructed them to “go ask the coaching staff why.”

Finally, he asked what could have been done differently for the Grizzlies to come away with the victory, and again, Morant says, “According to them, probably don’t play me.”

The Grizzlies staff is led by Tuomas Iisalo, replacing Taylor Jenkins, who was fired last season despite being the winningest coach in franchise history.

So it appears Morant isn’t gelling with the new leadership, leading to some awkward moments. But remember, Morant did just hit a game-winner against Phoenix, scoring 28 points in the process, and is averaging 23.4 points so far this season, so there’s no real cause for concern yet.

See how social media is reacting to Morant’s performance below.

