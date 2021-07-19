The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Ice-T is still going strong as an actor and entertainer in 2021 and has become one of the most engaging personalities on social media. Fans on Twitter are discussing the veteran Hip-Hop star after photos of his five-year-old daughter went wide and they can’t get over how much the little girl looks so much like her father.

Of course, it goes without saying that genetics work themselves out a certain way and that Ice-T’s genes are definitely strong in this case. The little girl’s mother, Coco Marrow, is also featured in one particular and very cute image that’s surfaced. But, as the fans have noted, the little girl is a spitting image of Ice-T.

On Twitter, being the space that it is, folks are having a good time cracking some jokes about Ice-T’s iPhone Face ID security and even bringing his hit series Law & Order into it. Thankfully, we haven’t seen anyone say anything too out of pocket, and we wouldn’t be featuring such nonsense aimed at a kid on here anyway.

Check out the reactions from Twitter regarding Ice-T and his adorable little girl below.

—

Photo: Getty

Spitting Image: Twitter Can’t Get Over How Much Ice-T’s Daughter Looks Like Her Dad was originally published on hiphopwired.com