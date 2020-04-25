Ice Cube Celebrates The 25th Anniversary Of ‘Friday’ [PHOTOS]

25 years ago this weekend, Ice Cube‘s first leading role and eventual cult classic Friday was released in theaters.

Released on April 26, 1995, the film not only launched a film franchise (where we still hope for the final Last Friday to arrive) but also elevated Chris Tucker to become a superstar, made Tiny Lister a cultural figure without by making him synonymous with his character Deebo, and introduced classic terms into pop culture such as “Bye Felicia,” “my grandmama gave me that chain,” “he gon’ cry in the car”, “Mrs. Parker” and so on. It’s one of the few movies people can quote from beginning to end, catch things they’ve missed and more.

In honor of it being 25 years since Friday, Cube took to Twitter on Friday (Apr. 24) and shared not only rare cast photos but artwork and more along with small tributes to the late Bernie Mac, the late John Witherspoon and more.

Peep the retrospective by the West Coast Warlord below.

