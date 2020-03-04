Drake Dragged For Calling Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux A ‘Fluke’

Drake surprised fans with two new songs, but one of the songs has Twitter in an uproar.

On Saturday (Feb. 29), Drake pulled a Beyoncé and surprised fans with two new songs, “Chicago Freestyle” and “When to say When,” but it is the latter that is now causing the 6 God controversy. On the song “When To Say When,” Drake touches on various aspects of his life including his son before dubbing the relationship with his baby mama Sophie Brussaux as a “fluke.”

“Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is,” Drake rapped.

Despite the news about his son, Adonis, being broke during his 2018 feud with Pusha T, Drake, in general, has always been quiet about his relationship with his child’s mother; so his “fluke” line not only caught fans off guard but has led to some calling him out.

Drake called his baby mama a fluke, I hope he knows that makes him a fluke too. He’s a POS — Biliquis (@Biliquis_X) March 2, 2020

Although the term “fluke” is usually reserved for a sports blunder, the word actually sums up to mean an accident with a piece of luck. Despite the term itself not being derogatory, fans continued to call Drizzy out for his seemingly brazen attitude towards the mother of his child, but she wasn’t the only line that got Twitter in an up in arms.

In October of 2018, Drake addressed the controversy around his son during his appearance on LeBron James’s unscripted HBO series The Shop, Drake raved about his “beautiful” son.

“[He has] crazy blue eyes — baby blue eyes,” Drake said at the time. “He’s already in the pool shooting the basketball. I’m just excited,” Drake said of parenting, explaining that he’d been drawing on “all of the things I’ve learned from and through my father and the incredible things I’ve learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love.”

Drake also opened up about his relationship with Brussaux, noting that he’s “a single father learning to communicate with a woman—we’ve had our moments.”

“I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother,” Drake said at the time. “We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I’m just really excited to be a great father.”

Another line from his newly released single takes shot at people questioning his relationships with younger women, by taking aim at the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

“Michael Jackson shit, but the palace is not for kids / Still women sayin’ it’s childish the way we live,” Drake continued.

The line once again ignited a response from fans who called out the rapper for omitting his own public struggles with underage friends, Billie Eilish and Millie Bobby Brown, among a few others.

Drake really should’ve avoided that Michael Jackson line considering his own history with underage women pic.twitter.com/ET8zn15iPZ — Over emotional (@moebapey) March 1, 2020

Despite the backlash, both Brown and Eilish have publicly defended Drake texting them. In 2018, Brown wrote “U guys are weird” via her Instagram, before adding, “I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance.”

Meanwhile, Eilish recently told Vogue that the backlash was a “stupid-ass mess,” before arguing that, “A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about.” As of press time Drake has yet to respond to the backlash, but we are sure the clap back is coming soon in true Champagne Papi form—via Instagram. Check out “When to Say When” and peep some of the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Drake Dragged For Calling Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux A ‘Fluke’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com