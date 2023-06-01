The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

We are sad to report, DC Young Fly’s partner, Jacky Oh has died. Sources say Ms. Jacky Oh was undergoing plastic surgery at the time of her unfortunate passing.

DC & Jacky met on the set of Wild n’ Out and instantly hit it off. The power couple recently had their third child together in February of 2022.

Watch the full baby announcement on Jacky Oh’s Instagram page below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaH4HpIhW-U/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

No reports have came from the surgeon, Dr.Zach or Jacky Oh’s family. More news to come as the story develops. Our condolences go out to Ms.Jacky Oh’s friends, family & husband, DC Young Fly.

DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passes Away During Surgery was originally published on hotspotatl.com