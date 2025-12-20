Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos

Published on December 20, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

DaniLeigh Performs At August Hall

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

The songstress that rose to fame after a viral Drake trend is celebrating another successful year.

DaniLeigh turns 31 this year, and the singer has plenty to be thankful for.

Her career started when she was noticed by music legend Prince and directed the video for his single “Breakfast Can Wait” when she was just 18 years old. From there, Prince became her mentor until his untimely death in 2016.

She gained more fame when doing the #InMyFeelingChallenge back in 2018 when she filmed herself hopping out of her car and dancing along the side of the road. Her first single, Lil Bebe came soon after and helped elevate her career.

“That was my first hit song, ya know. It was definitely a moment for me. It was actually right after the “In My Feelings” dance challenge. That went viral, and then I dropped [“Lil Bebe”] like a week later, and it just kept going. I definitely felt the internet go up and then saw people react to it. Then we came with the remix with Lil Baby, and it was outta here,” Leigh told EUPHORIA. Magazine in 2021.

From there, word of her dancing skills grew as she added Chris Brown to her track “Easy” and created a choreography-led video.

Not only does she showcase her dancing expertise in her videos, but she always gets sultry and is known to post the occasional thirst trap.

In honor of her birthday, check out some of her sexiest photos below:

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

2.

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

3.

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

4.

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

5.

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

6.

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

7.

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

8.

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

9.

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

10.

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

11.

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

12.

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

13.

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

14.

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

15.

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

16.

CASSIUS Gems: DaniLeigh’s Most Sultry Instagram Photos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired
More From TheBoxHouston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close