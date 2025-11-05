Carmelo Anthony Bluntly Tells Ja Morant To “Man Up” Over Grizzlies Coaching Drama

The first possible blockbuster move is already brewing in the NBA, and it may be going down in Memphis.

Ja Morant has expressed dissatisfaction with the Memphis Grizzlies’ coaching staff, which has affected his play and effort.

Now, Carmelo Anthony is placing the blame squarely on the young star, basically telling him it’s time to step up into the leadership role by pushing past some roadblocks.

“Ja has to man up,” Anthony said on NBC’s NBA coverage on Peacock. “You’re being tested again to see if you’re gonna fold or withstand the test of time. The coaches are testing you, the organization is testing you. The city, the fans is testing you. For me, how are you gonna bounce back?”

The Hall of Famer adds that it’s time for Morant to do some self-reflection and then go perform for the team and the city.

“How are you gonna move on from this, how you gonna own up, man up, look yourself in the mirror, take ownership to your part and still go out there and do what you gotta do? Put your big boy pants on, let’s go play basketball.”

Melo adds that it’s all going to culminate in a meeting between Morant and “the powers that be” to try to hash out their issues and avoid a trade.

Anthony’s pep talk comes after Morant only scored eight points in Memphis’ 117-112 loss to the Lakers Friday night, where they crumbled in the second half.

After the game, the media asked Morant about his performance and continued to blame the coaching staff. When asked how the team could improve, he said, “According to them, probably don’t play me.”

He received a one-game suspension for his comments, but upon his return, things escalated Monday night after the Grizzlies lost to the Detroit Pistons, 114-106. Morant scored 18 points but was 5-of-16 from the field and turned the ball over five times.

When asked if the friction between him and the coaching staff was cleared up, he said, “Ya’ll asked that question to them, right? So ya’ll know the answer to that.”

Another reporter asked him how his last three days have been concerning the turmoil, and he said, “My last three days.”

Then, when asked if he still finds joy in playing, he said, “No.”

The final question was if he had any regrets about his performance, with him responding, “That’s your home run question? Sounds like a bait question.”

It’s pretty clear that there’s still some animosity between Morant and the new coach, who was hired after the controversial firing of Taylor Jenkins, the winningest coach in franchise history.

See the ongoing response to the Morant fallout below.

Carmelo Anthony Bluntly Tells Ja Morant To “Man Up” Over Grizzlies Coaching Drama was originally published on cassiuslife.com

