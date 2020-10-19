CLOSE
ayesha curry
Harpo, Who Dis Woman: Ayesha Curry Has Twitter Losing It With Freshly Laid Blonde Look

Posted October 19, 2020

Ayesha Curry has been quietly working on her own cookware and branding empire while her husband Stephen Curry has his own ventures, but what has folks chatty this moment involves her new look. Via social media, Mrs. Curry debuted a beautiful blonde hairstyle and Twitter is going up for her right now.

Curry, a 33-year-old Canadian-American mom of three, splits her time between family life, running her kitchenware business, hosting television shows, and running a production company among other pursuits.

On Instagram, Curry is usually seen in an array of looks and sweet family photos featuring her husband and their children, while also showing off her latest meals and wares. But it was a video of her displaying a freshly laid blonde look that has her currently trending on Twitter.

For the most part, the comments have been positive and even humorous with some saying Mr. Curry is out with a whole new woman. Of course, there are a few negative nancies chiming in but we’re not sharing those.

Check out the reaction to Ayesha Curry’s new hairstyle below.

Mom goes blonde (temporarily).

