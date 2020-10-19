CLOSE
Ari Lennox
HomeEntertainment News

Shea Butter Baby, For Real: Ari Lennox’s Bathroom Selfie Has Twitter Thirsty

Posted October 19, 2020

Ari Lennox Performs At Electric Ballroom , London

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Ari Lennox is one of the most beautiful women walking the planet today, let’s just get that out of the way first. As some readers might know, the Dreamville vocalist is currently trending on Twitter after dropping a most exquisite thirst trap, which has the timeline ready to get shea butter moisturized, baby.

Lennox, 29, has shared some of her sultry looks via her Instagram page in times past but this recent snap might be her best yet. The Washington, D.C. native is seen in the selfie in a Black lingerie one-piece with an open white robe, giving the imagination time to linger about what is going on underneath.

After posting the visual treat, Lennox’s name began cropping up on Twitter with fans astounded by the Shea Butter Baby star’s natural, grown woman beauty.

We’ve got the reactions to Ari Lennox lighting up the timeline below along with some more snaps.

View this post on Instagram

“don’t talk to me”

A post shared by @ arilennox on

View this post on Instagram

freakum dress on 😜

A post shared by @ arilennox on

Photo: Getty

Shea Butter Baby, For Real: Ari Lennox’s Bathroom Selfie Has Twitter Thirsty  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
10 items
Atlanta Rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan Allegedly Hit With…
 18 hours ago
10.23.20
15 items
Saweetie Says Send Him #BackToTheStreets If He Ain’t…
 20 hours ago
10.23.20
A$AP Ferg Says He Can’t Be Kicked Out…
 20 hours ago
10.23.20
Amber Rose Blasts Kanye West, Calls Him A…
 21 hours ago
10.23.20
LisaRaye McCoy Reveals Stacey Dash Brought Security After…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
Shonda Rhimes Left ABC Because Execs Fronted On…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
Busta Rhymes Challenges T.I. To Verzuz, Clifford Loquaciosly…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
Beyonce’ Shares A Sneak Peak Of The Newest…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
Kendrick Lamar’s Album Coming “Soon Soon” Teases TDE’s…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
Nicki Minaj Drops A Preview Of Her Newborn…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
7 items
Wait, WHO?! Fans Lust After Tyler Perry After…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
Beyoncé Speaks Out Against Violence Towards #EndSARS Protesters…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
Ran Off On The Plug: Fashion Nova Claims…
 3 days ago
10.22.20
Letitia Wright Says She’s Not Thinking About Filming…
 3 days ago
10.22.20
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Demands A Copy Of…
 3 days ago
10.21.20
Bill Cosby Sparks Chatter After Grinning Prison Photo…
 3 days ago
10.21.20
Photos
Close