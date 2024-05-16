21 Savage is Lighting up the Stage on his American Dream Tour. Here’s everything you need to know about 21’s Setlist if you want to hear him in Surround Sound!
21 Savage: The American Dream Setlist was originally published on hot1009.com
1. No Heart
2. Jimmy Cooks
3. On BS
4. Dont Come Out the House
5. Peaches and Eggplants
6. Sneaky
7. Dangerous
8. née-nah
9. Topia Twins
10. Who Want Smoke??
11. Red Opps
12. X
13. Bank Account
14. Legacy
15. Runnin
16. Many Men
17. 10 Freaky Girls
18. Ball w/o You
19. Shouldbe Wore a bonnet
20. Prove It
21. Rich Nigga Shit
22. Spin Bout U
23. Rockstar
24. Creepin
25. Dark Days
26. All of Me
27. A lot
28. Surround Sound
29. Rich Flex
30. Knife Talk
31. Redrum
