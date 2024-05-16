Listen Live
21 Savage: The American Dream Setlist

Published on May 16, 2024

21 Savage at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari


21 Savage is Lighting up the Stage on his American Dream Tour. Here’s everything you need to know about 21’s Setlist if you want to hear him in Surround Sound!

1. No Heart

2. Jimmy Cooks

3. On BS

4. Dont Come Out the House

5. Peaches and Eggplants

6. Sneaky

7. Dangerous

8. née-nah

9. Topia Twins

10. Who Want Smoke??

11. Red Opps

12. X

13. Bank Account

14. Legacy

15. Runnin

16. Many Men

17. 10 Freaky Girls

18. Ball w/o You

19. Shouldbe Wore a bonnet

20. Prove It

21. Rich Nigga Shit

22. Spin Bout U

23. Rockstar

24. Creepin

25. Dark Days

26. All of Me

27. A lot

28. Surround Sound

29. Rich Flex

30. Knife Talk

31. Redrum

