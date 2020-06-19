CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Body To Prepare For Mike Tyson Biopic [PHOTOS]

Jamie Foxx is using this quarantine to get his body right to play the former heavyweight boxer, Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic.

The film has been in talks since 2014 but in an Instagram Live interview with Hollywood producer Mark Birnbaum, Foxx confirmed he is preparing for the film.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done,” he said, “but we officially got the ball rolling.”
During the interview, he shared not only his strict workout routine but photos of his bulked up body.  The exercise routine in preparation for the role includes 60 pull-ups, 60 dips, and 100 push-ups every other day. He explained that he’s playing with his weight to play the part going from 216 pounds for a young Tyson then up to 230 pounds. 
“The technology of how I’m going to look, I guarantee you people will run up on me in the street and ask for autographs and think that I’m Mike.”
The actor is known for impersonating the boxer and he shared that’s excited about the film.
“I saw him at the height of his career, and then when things got bad and bumpy I also saw him as well. So what I’m excited about the movie is to show those moments,” he added.
There is no expected date for the “Finding Mike” release but the intense workout routine tells that it is coming soon.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jamie Foxx Through The Years

13 photos Launch gallery

Jamie Foxx Through The Years

Continue reading Jamie Foxx Through The Years

Jamie Foxx Through The Years

Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Body To Prepare For Mike Tyson Biopic [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Jamie Foxx , Mike Tyson

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Body To Prepare…
 3 hours ago
06.19.20
Hurricane Chris
Rapper Hurricane Chris Arrested On Murder Charges In…
 5 hours ago
06.19.20
5 Ways To Commemorate Juneteenth
 7 hours ago
06.19.20
20 items
Noname Surgically Drags J. Cole By The Dreadlocks…
 19 hours ago
06.19.20
Insomniac Games Drops Even More Details On ‘Marvel’s…
 23 hours ago
06.18.20
9 items
HBCU Community Upset Netflix’s CEO Donated $120 Million…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
Chance The Rapper Criticizes J. Cole, “Yet Another…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
Cardi B Claps At Trolls Who Say She…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
Atlanta Cops Reportedly Call Out Sick In Response…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
7 items
7 Movies/Documentaries to Watch to Celebrate Juneteenth
 1 day ago
06.18.20
Trump Says Colin Kaepernick Should Get NFL Spot…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
Raven-Symone´ Reveals She Is A Married, Shares Photo…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
NeNe Leakes Denies Rumors Of Not Being Invited…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
15 items
#RIPTacoBell: Taco Bell Fires Man For Rocking Black…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
45 items
Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness
 2 days ago
06.18.20
‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With…
 2 days ago
06.18.20
Photos
Close