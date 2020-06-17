CLOSE
Try Again: Eliza Reign Rejects Futures 1K Monthly Child Support Offer

Nayvadius will have to do better.

It seems Future’s next 18 years are going to be filled with a lot of highs and lows. His newest child’s mother is playing hardball.

As exclusively reported by Bossip the trapper turned rapper will have to come with more coins when it comes to aligning with Eliza Reign on paper. Last week his legal team submitted a plan that would find the Atlanta native paying $1,000 dollars a month to her for child support. Additionally, he offered to cover the baby’s health insurance. As expected the Instagram model’s felt the offer was subpar thus her legal team rejected it. The email correspondence makes it clear they are looking for a bigger bag.

“I have discussed your proposed order with my client, and we are NOT in agreement,” Reign’s lawyer, Brandon Rotbart, wrote. “Should you have a reasonable child support amount to offer, I am happy to discuss it with my client,” Rotbart told Bossip that Future does not know how much money he takes in per year and has refused to share his financial records. Based on Forbes 2019 earnings estimation of $20 million dollars Brandon believes Eliza is eligible for a 53K a month in support. “Needless to say, I think this is an attempt to delay matters: Rotbart added.

Future or his legal team has yet to respond to the matter. They are due in court next month.

Try Again: Eliza Reign Rejects Futures 1K Monthly Child Support Offer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

