Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Watch The Celebration Of Life For George Floyd [LIVE STREAM]

Tuesday will be a solemn day in Houston as George Floyd is finally laid to rest.

Two weeks after the Houston native was killed in Minneapolis by Minneapolis police and one week after his hometown held a march with over 60,000 people, Floyd’s funeral service will take place at 11 AM at The Fountain of Praise Church. Unlike the visitation on Monday (June 8), the funeral is private. Previous memorial services for Floyd were held in Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina, where he was born.

Watch the live stream up top.

Following the funeral service, Floyd will be buried next to his mother at Houston Memorial Gardens (2426 Cullen Blvd.)

If you are going to view the procession from the church to Floyd’s final resting place, attendees are requested to stay behind the barricades to provide a safe travel location for the procession and to ensure the safety of Floyd’s family. Attendees are also encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing from those not known to them as much as possible.

There will be a limited amount of public parking near the area of the cemetery. People are encouraged to carpool with families to limit the number of vehicles. Parking will be available at Dawson High School (2050 Cullen Blvd.) and Silverlake Church (1865 Cullen Blvd.).

RELATED: Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS]

george floyd

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
50 Cent Has Released A ‘Power’ Hand Sanitizer
 20 hours ago
06.08.20
13 items
Jess Hilarious Calls Out Cancel Culture For Celebrities…
 20 hours ago
06.08.20
15 items
Ebony & Lie To Me: PornHub Did NOT…
 21 hours ago
06.08.20
Michael B. Jordan Calls Out Hollywood In Inspiring…
 1 day ago
06.08.20
Kendrick Lamar Joins DeMar DeRozan And Russell Westbrook…
 1 day ago
06.08.20
Central Park 5 Raymond Santana and Deelishis Get…
 1 day ago
06.08.20
20 items
Terry Crews Dragged Over Misguided “Black Supremacy” Tweet
 1 day ago
06.08.20
Democratic Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Final Stretch Of Election
Beyoncé Delivers Powerful Commencement Speech For Class Of…
 2 days ago
06.07.20
Kevin Durant Talks George Floyd, Black Lives Mattering…
 3 days ago
06.06.20
Blac Chyna Accuses NBC Of Racism In Relation…
 3 days ago
06.06.20
9 items
Take It Personal: Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand…
 4 days ago
06.06.20
8 items
NFL’s Roger Goodell Condemns Racism & Systematic Oppression…
 4 days ago
06.06.20
15 items
Al Sharpton Praised For Powerful Eulogy At George…
 4 days ago
06.06.20
Da Brat Worried That Coming Out Would Cause…
 4 days ago
06.05.20
Jay-Z Provides Ahmaud Arbery Lawyer With His Private…
 4 days ago
06.05.20
15 items
Video of Black Queen Singing “You About To…
 4 days ago
06.05.20
Photos
Close