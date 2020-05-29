Return Of 4Eva: Big K.R.I.T. Adds ‘K.R.I.T. Wuz Here’ To Streaming Services [LISTEN]

10 years ago this month, Big K.R.I.T.emerged from Meridian, MS with a project that formally announced him as a future King of the South. It built a legion of fans from his hometown to Texas, Atlanta and more. K.R.I.T. Wuz Here for many represented an awakening. That in the land of blog stars coming from the West Coast and New York, the South had theirs – right in the vein of Pimp C, Ball & G and more.

To celebrate a decade of greatness, the Mississippi native has finally added the project to streaming platforms, although with a small caveat. Songs such as “Hometown Hero,” “Country Sh*t,” “Moon & Stars,” and “Just Touched Down” from the original KWH are not on the anniversary version. Instead, there are four new cuts on the backend of the project for you to enjoy.

Take it back to 2010 and a simpler time, when it felt that discovering one of hip-hop’s next big things was a joy and you had something to hold onto for years to come.

