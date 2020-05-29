CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Return Of 4Eva: Big K.R.I.T. Adds ‘K.R.I.T. Wuz Here’ To Streaming Services [LISTEN]

Big Krit In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

10 years ago this month, Big K.R.I.T.emerged from Meridian, MS with a project that formally announced him as a future King of the South. It built a legion of fans from his hometown to Texas, Atlanta and more. K.R.I.T. Wuz Here for many represented an awakening. That in the land of blog stars coming from the West Coast and New York, the South had theirs – right in the vein of Pimp C, Ball & G and more.

To celebrate a decade of greatness, the Mississippi native has finally added the project to streaming platforms, although with a small caveat. Songs such as “Hometown Hero,” “Country Sh*t,” “Moon & Stars,” and “Just Touched Down” from the original KWH are not on the anniversary version. Instead, there are four new cuts on the backend of the project for you to enjoy.

Take it back to 2010 and a simpler time, when it felt that discovering one of hip-hop’s next big things was a joy and you had something to hold onto for years to come.

RELATED: Big K.R.I.T. Drops New Album, ‘K.R.I.T. Iz Here’ [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Big K.R.I.T. Teams With Lil Wayne And Saweetie For “Addiction” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Big K.R.I.T. Drops A Two-For With “Learned From Texas” And “Pick Yourself Up” [NEW MUSIC]

Big K.r.i.t , k.r.i.t. wuz here

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
‘Madden’ Over Everything: EA Announces “Groundbreaking” Multi-Year Partnership…
 8 hours ago
05.28.20
Man Who Filmed White Woman Calling The Cops…
 9 hours ago
05.28.20
DMX Apologizes To Lloyd Banks For Lyricist Snub,…
 12 hours ago
05.28.20
The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In…
 13 hours ago
05.28.20
20 items
Stabby Able-Bodied White Woman In Wheelchair Caught Fire…
 15 hours ago
05.28.20
HBO Max Has Arrived, Find Out If You’re…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
Scottsdale Mayor Furious After Pictures From A Mask…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
20 items
John Boyega Unloads On Racists Following Police Related…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
Trump Administration Uses T.I.’s “Whatever You Like” To…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Doing Blackface 20 Years…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
The First Product From Angela Simmons’ Skincare Line…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Porsha Williams Shares An Update On Her Marriage…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
2 Chainz’ Escobar Restaurant Shut Down For COVID-19…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Gayle King Says It Feels Like “Open Season”…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Here’s What Ayesha Curry Did To Lose 35…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
‘Insecure’ HBO: An Ode To Molly, The Stylish…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Photos
Close