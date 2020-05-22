Skip Marley Details The Importance Of Family Legacy, His New Album & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Skip Marley is music royalty, but you already knew that.

The grandson of Bob Marley chats with Keisha Nicole from the Houston BMW Studios about the natural vibe he has with H.E.R. and their “Slow Down” collaboration (1:20), his first big moment with Katy Perry (2:02), how he’s kept his routine the same during quarantine (2:40), what’s going to come with his new album and the sound of it (3:00), whether there’s any pressure to protect the family name (3:52), the significance of his locs (4:18) and more!

