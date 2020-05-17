CLOSE
Stockz Breaks Down His New Single With Too Short, Roc Nation Management, First Loves & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

From Houston to Cali just like Robert Horry, H-Town’s own Stockz checks in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios to break down his new song with Too Short, his management deal with Roc Nation, the love and support he’s gotten from his family such as his mom and sister, his virtual dating show with Guapdad 4000, why he decided to pack his bags and move to LA and whether he enjoys modeling more than rapping and skateboarding, success and more!

