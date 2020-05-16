CLOSE
Stockz Enlists Too Short For “Choose Up” [NEW MUSIC]

Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

H-Town to Cali but on another level.

Stockz‘ usual player ways get a boost from one of the West Coast’s biggest OGs as Too Short joins him for “Choose Up”. A little different from his track with Guapdad 4000, the aptly titled “Hate Meeting New People,” the Houston native is cutting down on old losses for new wins. Get with him or stick to the sideline. Stream the track below.

