CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Watch Stockz’ “Hate Meeting New People” Video feat Guapdad 4000 [VIDEO]

2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

What’s the worst thing about meeting new people? Well, there’s icebreakers, constantly having to re-introduce yourself and in the case of Stockz and Guapdad 4000 – trying not to die. “Hate Meeting New People” takes the H-Town to Cali artists to hanging out with femme Fatales and getting the wrong kind of tea.

“I wanna see me ballin’ / They wanna see me broke / I hate meeting new people / I hate some people I broke,” Guapdad sings on the chorus, not long after Stockz reminisces on a woman who think she wants all teh best for him but in reality, the motives aren’t the same at all.

Nothing quite like looking for your ride out of a bad situation that you can’t really explain. Watch Stockz and Guapdad go through a no good, very bad day in the video for “Hate Meeting New People” below.

RELATED: The 2020 Roc Nation Brunch Brought All The Stars Out For Grammy Weekend [PHOTOS] [#RocNationBrunch]

guapdad 4000 , Stockz

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
11 itemsI Am The Dream 979 Contest
Meet The First 12 Finalists For The ‘I…
 2 hours ago
01.29.20
10 items
Popeyes Is Selling Its Own Ivy Park-Looking Merch…
 3 hours ago
01.29.20
Mendeecees Finally Released From Jail, Returns To Yandy…
 3 hours ago
01.29.20
BKN-LAKERS-WIZARDS-BRYANT-FOX
Rick Fox Says Family Was ‘Traumatized” By False…
 4 hours ago
01.29.20
15 items
Shaquille O’Neal’s Tearful Farewell To Kobe & Gianna…
 4 hours ago
01.29.20
Juice WRLD Had Around 2,000 Recorded Tracks At…
 10 hours ago
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Shaquille O’Neal Hasn’t Eaten Or Slept Since Kobe…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Tha God: These J. Cole Quotes Will Totally…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Bad Bunny Drops Heartfelt “6 Rings” Track In…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Rapper Lexii Alijai’s Cause of Death Revealed
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Premiere Of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" - Arrivals
Justin Bieber Shares “Get Me” Featuring Kehlani [NEW…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
11 items
These Black Celebs Doing The #DollyPartonChallenge Is Giving…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Meek Mill vs. Nicki Minaj & Hubby Started…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Fans Sign Petition To Make Kobe Bryant The…
 2 days ago
01.28.20
LeBron James Speaks On Kobe Bryant’s Death Via…
 2 days ago
01.28.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close