Watch Stockz’ “Hate Meeting New People” Video feat Guapdad 4000 [VIDEO]

What’s the worst thing about meeting new people? Well, there’s icebreakers, constantly having to re-introduce yourself and in the case of Stockz and Guapdad 4000 – trying not to die. “Hate Meeting New People” takes the H-Town to Cali artists to hanging out with femme Fatales and getting the wrong kind of tea.

“I wanna see me ballin’ / They wanna see me broke / I hate meeting new people / I hate some people I broke,” Guapdad sings on the chorus, not long after Stockz reminisces on a woman who think she wants all teh best for him but in reality, the motives aren’t the same at all.

Nothing quite like looking for your ride out of a bad situation that you can’t really explain. Watch Stockz and Guapdad go through a no good, very bad day in the video for “Hate Meeting New People” below.

