Ali Of St. Lunatics Details Past Ludacris ‘Beef’ Ahead Of Nelly vs. Ludacris Verzuz Battle

Tonight it’s the Midwest versus Atlanta, “P-Poppin” vs. “Tip Drill” as two of the 2000s biggest hitmakers in hip-hop, Nelly and Ludacris go up against one another in Verzuz.

However, St. Lunatics member Ali seemed to have a few grievances to air out just before the battle, many of them aimed at the “Area Codes” rapper from the ATL. The longtime rapper claimed Ludacris is guilty of taking from the St. Lunatics in the past, from video concepts to song structure and more.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Ludacris used to steal our sh*t so much I just used to be like, ‘N***a! Would you stop?’ I’m telling you,” he says laughing. “He did ‘Fantasy’ I was like, ‘Damn my n****, you just straight took our whole sh*t.’ Then we came out with ‘Midwest Swang’ and he came out with [sings ‘Saturday’]. I’m like, ‘Would you stop!? Leave us alone!’”

Ali reference Ludacris’ BET Uncut anthem “P-Poppin” and revealed they used Nelly’s “Tip Drill” as a troll.

“Then, the sh*t got serious,” he said. “You feel me? Pissed me off. He just kept doing it and it’d piss us off … the Chingy beef was already going on. We got pissed. He made ‘P***y Poppin.’ We went and made ‘Tip Drill.’ It was all directed at him. The whole thing … we done reversed on his ass. We finna tear your ass up. ‘P***y Poppin’ was no longer … it’s not even talked about anymore.”

Note, “What’s Your Fantasy” originally came out in 1999 as part of Ludacris’ independently released Incognegro album. Also, who makes a strip club anthem aimed at another man?

The battle is set for Saturday night at 7 PM EST, similar to Erykah Badu and Jill Scott’s celebration last week. “I hope y’all ready to party this sat @nelly vs @ludacris,” Swizz wrote on Instagram, confirming the date and time. “Country Grammer vs Southern hospitality tag what you’re wearing to the party #Verzuz @timbaland it’s a Big ass party @verzuztv.”

Also On 97.9 The Box: