CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

P-Poppin vs. Tip Drill: Ludacris And Nelly Set As The Next Verzuz Battle On Instagram Live

Nelly & Ludacris BET Awards

Source: (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage for BET Network) / (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage for BET Network)

It didn’t take long after Erykah Badu and Jill Scott‘s healing Auntie session on Instagram ended for Verzuz co-creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to reveal the next battle.

On Saturday (May 10), Timbo and Swizz confirmed it would be Nelly and Ludacris squaring off, making the two hitmakers the first rappers to jump in the mix.

“Can we get that, Ludacris versus Nelly, can we get that next Saturday, Timbaland?” Swizz asked Timbaland. “Yes, we can get that. We got that,” he replied.

RELATED: Swizz Beatz &amp; Timbaland Want Diddy &amp; Dre To Headline Next #VERZUZ Battle,”Pay-Per View” Style

RELATED: We Won: Erykah Badu Vs. Jill Scott Instagram Live Battle Was All Love

Fans immediately jumped into a question of who had bigger hits and songs. Ludacris entered the game in 1999 with his Incognegro album which spawned the hit singles “What’s Your Fantasy” and “Ho.” Both tracks wound up on his Def Jam debut, Back For The First Time. Through nine albums, he snagged four No. 1 albums, five No. 1 singles and arguably stands as one of the best feature rappers of the 2000s.

In Nelly’s case, he’s one of the few rappers ever to have a diamond album with Country Grammar and throughout the 2000s, he delivered hits for the ladies and the club. From “Country Grammar” to “Ride Wit Me,” and “E.I.” from his debut to “Hot In Herre”, “Dilemma,” “Grillz” and “Air Force Ones,” he remains one of the highest-selling rappers in history. There’s a reason why Jay-Z rapped, “Only dudes moving units, Em, Pimp Juice and us,” on 2002’s “Excuse Me Miss.”

In short, it’s a battle of the two greatest mainstream BET Uncut videos ever – “P-Poppin'” versus “Tip Drill.” BET 106 & Park and MTV’s TRL alum and legends.

Let the games begin, who you got?

Ludacris , nelly

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Nelly & Ludacris BET Awards
P-Poppin vs. Tip Drill: Ludacris And Nelly Set…
 42 mins ago
05.10.20
Jay-Z, Roc Nation Send Letter Demanding Justice For…
 7 hours ago
05.10.20
15 items
We Won: Erykah Badu Vs. Jill Scott Instagram…
 7 hours ago
05.10.20
Soul Singer Betty Wright Dead At 66
 9 hours ago
05.10.20
12 items
Happy Mother’s Day: 12 Black TV Mamas We…
 9 hours ago
05.10.20
Lil Wayne Chopped It Up With Eminem, Kevin…
 1 day ago
05.10.20
Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka
Andre Harrell, Uptown Records Founder And Mentor To…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
Roy Of Siegfried & Roy Dead At 75…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
Maxine Waters Reveals Her Sister Has Passed Away…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
Off-Duty Cop Slams Black Woman On The Ground…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
New Balance To Donate More Than $1 Million…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
9 Ways To Recharge Your Mind While In…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
Michigan Lawmaker Flanked By Armed Black Men After…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
McDonald’s Employee Shot After Telling Customer To Wear…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
Georgia May Be Opening, But Kenya Moore Says…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The…
 2 days ago
05.08.20
Photos
Close