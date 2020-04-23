Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Want Diddy & Dre To Headline Next #VERZUZ Battle,”Pay-Per View” Style

Fresh off from breaking the internet with the epic online battle featuring two giants in the music industry Teddy Riley and Babyface, #VERZUZ creators already know who needs step on the IG Live stage next.

How do you follow up a night where over 500,000 viewers packed an IG Live battle where we saw Babyface and Teddy Riley remind us that they got hits for days? Easy throw on the #VERZUZ signal and call out Diddy and Dr. Dre to be the next contestants to step up to the plate.

During an Instagram Live conversation Monday night (Apr.20) between Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, the #VERZUZ creators made it loud and very clear that they wanted the Diddy and Dre. But for a moment like this, things would have to be set up a bit differently. Swizz Beatz proclaimed that the event should be a “UFC-style pay-per-view” event.

“I need him to know that we need him [Dr. Dre] and P. Diddy. We need Dr. Dre versus P. Diddy Pay-per-view for the culture. Let’s bring the two kings in and give back to the people. This is a give back to the people.”

“Dr. Dre, P. Diddy, we are calling you to give back to the people. Pay-per-view [or] UFC-style with Verzuz,” Swizz added. “As a celebration, not a battle.”

On paper, this is a dream matchup with Diddy discovering and producing for Mary J. Blige, the late but forever great Biggie Smalls, 112,, Faith Evans and the list goes on. He also has numerous hits under his belt as an artist himself. Dr. Dre, on the other hand, also has an impressive resume. Before he became the entrepreneur, we know his as thanks to Beats By Dre, he co-founded the legendary Hip-Hop group N.W.A.

Dre also helped launch Death Row records by producing records for Snoop Dogg, the late Tupac Shakur, The Dogg Pound, and he also gave us classic albums The Chronic and The Chronic 2001.

We still waiting on Detox, just saying.

So would y’all spend some your stimulus money to watch Diddy and Dre battle it out for a good cause as well the culture? Let us know in the comment section below.

