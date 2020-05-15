CLOSE
Future Is ‘High Off Life’ On New Album Feat. NBA Youngboy, Young Thug, Drake, Meek Mill & More [NEW MUSIC]

Future birthday party

Source: @stanlophotography / press handout

Album number eight for Future and despite what the gossip headlines may tell you, he may already have the key to having the project of quarantine.

Originally thought to be titled Life Is Good, the 21-track project comes with heavy guests such as Meek Mill on “100 Shooters,” the original version and remixes to “Life Is Good” with DrakeLil Uzi VertYoungboy Never Broke Again on “Trillionaires” aka Jeff Bezos’ new theme song (allegedly) and more.

Stream the project in its entirety below.

RELATED: Future Adds ‘Purple Reign’ Mixtape To Streaming Services

RELATED: Future Drops Lavish “Tycoon” Video [WATCH]

