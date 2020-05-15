Future Is ‘High Off Life’ On New Album Feat. NBA Youngboy, Young Thug, Drake, Meek Mill & More [NEW MUSIC]

Album number eight for Future and despite what the gossip headlines may tell you, he may already have the key to having the project of quarantine.

Originally thought to be titled Life Is Good, the 21-track project comes with heavy guests such as Meek Mill on “100 Shooters,” the original version and remixes to “Life Is Good” with Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Youngboy Never Broke Again on “Trillionaires” aka Jeff Bezos’ new theme song (allegedly) and more.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Stream the project in its entirety below.

RELATED: Future Adds ‘Purple Reign’ Mixtape To Streaming Services

RELATED: Future Drops Lavish “Tycoon” Video [WATCH]

Also On 97.9 The Box: