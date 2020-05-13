CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Future Announces New Album ‘High Off Life’ To Drop This Friday

Future's back with a new album and star-studded features list...

My Turn Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Well, Future’s a daddy again and y’all know what that means: time to get back to work!

With enough children to form the next generation of the Dungeon Family, Future is getting back on his grizzly to make sure all those mouths get fed and took to social media to announce that his next project High On Life will be dropping this Friday (May 15).

Originally dubbed Life Is Good after his smash hit with Drake, High On Life will be coming in at 21 cuts deep with guest appearances from some of the game’s biggest stars including Travis Scott, DaBaby, Drake, Meek Mill, and Lil Baby amongst others. Looks like it’s going to be a who’s who of guest appearances on this project.

This will be Future’s third project in the last year and change since 2019’s The Wizrd LP and Save Me EP. When you got enough kids to dress up as The Avengers team for Halloween, you kinda can’t stop working, na’mean?

Are you excited for Future’s upcoming album? Let us know in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram

HIGH OFF LIFE

A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on

Future Announces New Album ‘High Off Life’ To Drop This Friday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

future

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Charity Rejects Tekashi 6ix9ine’s $200K Donation
 4 hours ago
05.13.20
Raven-Symone’ Says She Hasn’t Touched Her Money From…
 6 hours ago
05.13.20
How To Help Your Children Who Are Dealing…
 21 hours ago
05.12.20
Kanye West Sued For Allegedly Not Paying Software…
 21 hours ago
05.12.20
Porsha Williams Gained 12 Pounds Under Quarantine
 22 hours ago
05.12.20
Can Plus Size Women Get More Representation On…
 23 hours ago
05.12.20
Results Are In: DNA Test Confirms That Future…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
‘LHHATL’ Star Spice Checks Co-Star Akbar On Her…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Meek Mill Says He’s Going To “Crush” Tekashi…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Kirk Franklin And His Family Reinvent The Savage…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Future Is The Father Of Eliza Reign’s Daughter,…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Evander Holyfield Would Fight Mike Tyson But Isn’t…
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
Doja Cat - Break The Internet
Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion No. 1 &…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
20 items
‘The Last Dance’ Episodes 7 & 8 Recap:…
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Andre Harrell’s Ex-Wife Confirms Heart Failure As The…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
Photos
Close