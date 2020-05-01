CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Stream Drake’s ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ Project [NEW MUSIC]

Drake In Atlanta

Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Quarantine captions, anyone?

The moment Drake shared a rather cryptic image of him peeking through the shadows on social media, fans believed he was gearing up to release another surprise project in the same way as 2015’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late and last year’ Care Package that celebrated all of his loosies released since 2010.

Sure enough, he delivered well on his word with Dark Lane Demo Tapes, a collection of songs that have found their way onto the interwebs as well as the No. 1 single, “Toosie Slide”.

RELATED: Drake’s “Tootsie Slide” Hits 1 Billion Mark On TikTok #TootsieSlide

RELATED: He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]

Records such as “War,” “When To Say When,” “Chicago Freestyle” and “Desires” featuring Future pop up here, as well as new tracks featuring Chris Brown, Young ThugPlayboi CartiFivo Foreign and more.

“My brothers Oliver El-Khatib and OVO Noel put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes),” Drake said on Instagram. “My 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6.”

Stream Dark Lane Demo Tapes it below.

dark lane demo tapes , drale

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Will Smith Hosted Emotional ‘The Fresh Prince Of…
 8 hours ago
04.30.20
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lia Dias Opened Her…
 12 hours ago
04.30.20
Young Thug Reveals He Knocked On Death’s Door…
 12 hours ago
04.30.20
11 items
Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj Squash Beef Rumors…
 12 hours ago
04.30.20
Puerto Rico Citiziens Have Yet To Receive Stimulus…
 13 hours ago
04.30.20
Eminem Reportedly Confronts Home Intruder In Living Room
 13 hours ago
04.30.20
Here’s What Kenya Barris Said About His Current…
 14 hours ago
04.30.20
Kandi Burruss Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery…
 15 hours ago
04.30.20
Joseline Hernandez Can Teach A Lesson On Colorism
 1 day ago
04.29.20
JAY-Z Trying To Get “Deepfake” Videos Using His…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Guess Who Almost Starred In The Classic Film…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Kanye West Put Down $200K To Buy His…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Chicago Homeowner Hit With Citation For Hosting House…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
A Janet Jackson Biopic Is On The Way
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Babyface Announces ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Instagram Live Mother’s…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Kings Of The Streets Tour
Fan Drives Three Hours To Give Boosie Insulin…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Photos
Close