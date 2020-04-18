CLOSE
Drake’s “Tootsie Slide” Hits 1 Billion Mark On TikTok #TootsieSlide

That is to say that the instructional dance track's hashtag #TootsieSlide has been viewed over a billion times, but the official video for the track has been watched nearly 42 million times on YouTube.

Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors

Source: Vaughn Ridley / Getty

Drake is quite savvy when it comes to social media and expanding the reach of his musical empire, so when the quarantine-themed “Tootsie Slide” video was released, it was an instant hit on TikTok. The mini-video service is reporting that the hashtag for the Canadian superstar’s latest smash has been viewed over 1 billion times.

TMZ shared in a new report that sources over at TikTok have informed the outlet that the use of the #tootsieslide hashtag has garnered a billion views with people creating their own dance videos over Drake’s hit.

From TMZ:

Sources at the video creation app tell us the hashtag #ToosieSlide hit a billion views in just 2 days … giving Drake the fastest music trend to reach a billion views on the platform.

That’s not to say Drake’s OG clip was viewed a billion times on TikTok … there have been countless recreations of his quarantine-themed music video dance challenge, so the number represents how many times people have viewed #ToosieSlide related content.

On Drake’s official YouTube account, the “Tootsie Slide” video has been watched nearly 42 million times since its April 2 release, and this week the song debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

There have been a number of celebrity reenactments of the “Tootsie Slide” dance done by celebrities, but Drake shined a little light on a mother and daughter dance combo that he shared via his Instagram page. In the clip, the pair rock the dance as instructed but how the mother ended her portion of the dance is what had Drizzy praising it as one of his favorite moments with many of his celebrity friends in the comments agreeing.

Check out that video below.

Photo: Getty

Drake’s “Tootsie Slide” Hits 1 Billion Mark On TikTok #TootsieSlide  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

