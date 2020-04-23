Houston-Area Malls To Reopen On Friday With “Retail-To-Go” Hours

Tomorrow is the beginning of the state’s “retail-to-go” order for numerous malls and businesses as the slow reopening of Texas is underway.

Several malls such as Deerbrook Mall in Humble, The Woodlands Mall, Baybrook, First Color, Memorial City, and others will be opening for the first time in a little less than a month after stay at home/work at home orders were issued across the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued orders last week allowing retailers to sell items curbside, allowing visitors to return to state parks, and puts doctors back in operation rooms for nonessential surgeries.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Here’s how retail-to-go will work:

Deerbrook Mall in Humble is opening four essential retailers and one restaurant, along with GameStop, Chipotle, and Dick’s Sporting Goods for curbside pick-up. LensCrafters is also offering curbside pick-up and eye appointments only. Southern Dental is operating by appointment only.

The Woodlands Mall will have the following stores and restaurants open: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Flemings Prime Steakhouse, Nordstrom, P.F. Chang’s, Panera Bread, Peli Peli, The Cheesecake Factory, XFINITY and Macy’s. Several other restaurants are offering carry-out and delivery services.

Baybrook Mall in Friendswood will open essential stores such as The Container Store for curbside pickup and appointment only visits. Other stores to be open include: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Total Wine, Fidelity, LensCrafters, and Sleep Number, which will be open by appointment only. A dozen restaurants will be open for carry-out and delivery.

First Colony Mall in Sugar Land will have restaurants such as The Cheesecake Factory, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Grimaldi’s open with limited hours. I Luv Pho will be open Friday through Sunday. LensCrafters will be open by appointment only.

Memorial City Mall will have contact-free curbside pick-up hours starting on Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You also have the option to use a UNO locker pick-up. Participating retailers for that include: China Baroque, Dillards, Finish Line, GameStop, Go! Games & Toys, Hartmann Jewelry, Loft, Marlo Miller Boutique, Sun & Ski Sports, Target, and Texas Currency Exchange.

The Galleria and Tanger Oulets in Texas City have yet to finalize their plans for “retail-to-go”

Here are the guidelines outlined for shoppers:

Customers who shop at the retail shops must follow the following guidelines:

Customers may purchase items from a retail location for pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to the customer’s doorstep, but may not enter the premises.

Retail to-go:

All payments should be done over the phone or the internet, if possible, and contact should be minimized if remote payment is not available.

Purchased items should be delivered by the employee to the backseat or trunk of the customer’s vehicle whenever possible to minimize physical contact with the customer.

Employees must wash or sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer, and whenever possible, must disinfect any item that came into contact with the customer.

Doorstep delivery:

All payments should be done over the phone or internet, if possible, and contact should be minimized if remote payment is not available.

Purchased items should be delivered by an employee or third-party carrier and delivered to the customer’s doorstep. The employee or third-party carrier may not enter the customer’s house or business.

Retail delivery by mail:

All payments must be done over the phone or the internet. Purchased items should be delivered by mail without customer contact.

The customer should wash or sanitize their hands after the transaction.

RELATED: Find A HUSTLE: During the Coronavirus Pandemic

RELATED: Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED APRIL 23)

RELATED: Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Also On 97.9 The Box: