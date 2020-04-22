Find A HUSTLE: During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Hiring During COVID: Who, How and When to Get a New Job.

• Amazon says it’s looking to hire 175,000 new workers

for its fulfillment centers and delivery network.

• CVS Health is hiring 50,000 employees to serve in various capacities across its business.

• Dollar General says it’s looking to add 50,000 employees by the end of April.

• Walmart is hiring 50,000 workers for its distribution and fulfillment centers.

• Allied Universal is hiring more than 30,000 people for open positions.

• Ace Hardware is hiring 30,000 people to work in its stores nationwide.

• Pizza Hut is hiring 30,000 permanent employees to serve as drivers, shift leaders, cooks and managers.

• Lowe’s is hiring 30,000 employees to meet the demand created by the coronavirus.

• Dollar Tree, which is also the parent company of Family Dollar, is hiring 25,000 workers for its stores and distribution centers.

• Walgreens is hiring 25,000 employees for permanent and temporary roles.

• Papa John’s is hiring 20,000 workers to meet demand.

• 7-Eleven is hiring up to 20,000 employees due to increased demand.

• Kroger is looking to hire an additional 20,000 workers across the U.S.

• Securitas Security Services is hiring 10,000 security officers.

• Domino’s is hiring up to 10,000 employees across the country for various roles inside the company.

• Target is hiring nearly 10,000 employees for its operations across the country.

• PepsiCo says it plans to hire 6,000 employees over the coming months.

• Lockheed Martin is hiring more than 5,000 people to fill open positions.

• Tractor Supply Company is hiring more than 5,000 people at its stores and distribution centers.

• Rite Aid is hiring 5,000 people to work in their stores and distribution centers.

• Big Lots is hiring 5,000 people to help meet increased demand.

• Koch Industries is hiring people for an unknown number of positions.

• Service Now is hiring for an unknown number of positions.

• The U.S. Census is hiring an unknown number of employees.

• BJ’s Wholesale Club is hiring an unknown number of employees.

• Space X is hiring an unknown number of workers as it looks to ramp up production of its Star ships.