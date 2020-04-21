Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected many people in a number of ways. From job loss to food insecurity, people are facing hard times and need the help of others. Several celebs have stepped up to do great things for their local community and beyond.

Check out some of the great things these celebs have done.

1. Kevin Hart Source:Getty Kevin Hart joined forces with the All In Challenge. By making a $10 donation, you will be entered to win a chance to star in his next movie. The more money you donate the more chances you have to win. 100% of the money will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

2. Cardi B Source:Getty Cardi B and Fashion Nova teamed up to announce the launch of Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B. Together they will give away $1,000 every hour until May 20, 2020 to help those in need.

3. Oprah Source:Getty We all know Oprah loves to give back. She announced on her Instagram that she would be donating $1 million to America’s Food Fund. In addition to that, she will be donating $10 million to cities across the country and in areas where she grew up. AMAZING!

4. Jay Z Source:Getty Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation teamed up with Rihanna’s Clara Lionel foundation to donate a combined $2 million to support undocumented workers, the children of frontline health workers and first responders, and incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.

5. Bruno Mars Source:Getty Bruno Mars donated $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to support employees affected financially by the Coronavirus.

7. Blake Griffen Source:Getty Blake Griffen donated $100,000 to the workers at Little Caesars Arena (where the Detroit Pistons play), during the NBA’s shutdown due to COVID-19. In an Instagram post, he stated, ” I normally don’t post about these types of things but in times like this, we all need to do our part and while we all wonder about when games are coming back, others are worried about where the next paycheck is coming from,”That’s is why I am pledging $100k to the Pistons organization’s efforts that will ensure those that work our games every night don’t go without during these times.”