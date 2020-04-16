CLOSE
NFL Star Von Miller Tests Positive For Coronavirus

It has been a month since COVID-19 effectively changed how we currently live our lives. The sports world has been affected as all major sports leagues are virtually shut down. After Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell became the first two NBA players to test positive for COVID-19, the virus began affecting not only athletes, but their family members as well. Now the NFL is being affected by the virus and it happens to be one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league.

Von Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP tested positive according to his agent, Joby Branion. He says he’s in “good spirits”. He’s the most prominent figure in the NFL to have tested positive for the virus.

Close