CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Future Says It Wasn’t His Intention To Introduce Juice WRLD To Drug Use

"It was heartbreaking about Juice. Still to this day, I’m heartbroken."

Future Reveals He Is Still Coping With The Death of Juice WRLD

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

The toxic king is a remorseful one as well. In a new XXL interview, Future details he is still feeling the impact of fellow rapper Juice WRLD’s tragic passing.

In his feature cover story XXL’s Spring 2020 issue, Future revealed he is still coping with the “Lucid Dreams” untimely passing. He stated that he “It was heartbreaking about Juice. Still to this day, I’m heartbroken,” and added, “Rest in peace to Juice WRLD. He’s a great artist. He had so much more to do.”

Juice tragically died four months after suffering a fatal seizure at Chicago’s Midway International Airport. He reportedly ingested several Percocet pills in an attempt to hide them from federal agents who were allegedly tipped off. The incident put the rampant amount of drug abuse and glorification of it in the Hip-Hop community into the spotlight. Juice WRLD wasn’t shy pointing out in multiple interviews that Future was the one who introduced him to highly addictive drug lean.

In an interview with Vulture, Juice WRLD revealed he told the “March Madness” rapper That’s the first thing I told [Future],” and “He just was like, ‘Wow.’ He kind of apologized.”

In the XXL interview, Future made it clear that it was never his intention to introduce Juice WRLD, listeners or fans to drug use and pointed there were plenty of other music artists promoting drug use before him.

“It was so many people that came before me that talked about drugs from rock ‘n’ roll stars to pop stars to people aware of other artists going to rehabs and aware of other artists’ overdose and there is so many other people that was a part of this world way before me. It’s just like, I probably shedded more light on it and brought more attention to it from my cadence or my charisma … Me having an influence on that, I just feel like … that is not my intentions. My intention was just to be me … I wouldn’t want no one to go through anything to harm they self or to bring death to they self and Juice WRLD is a touchy situation. I’m heartbroken by the whole thing. My heart goes out to his family, his mom.”

Future was also asked about his musical relationship with his “Life Is Good” collaborator Drake and the status of the sequel to their joint album What A Time to be Alive. He stayed tight-lipped on that but did express that he and the 6 God are always working.

Other topics he also touched on his next studio album, love life, and who he believes is the most influential artist out right now. You can read the entire XXL interview when you go here.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Future Says It Wasn’t His Intention To Introduce Juice WRLD To Drug Use  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

future , juice WRLD

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Future Says It Wasn’t His Intention To Introduce…
 1 hour ago
04.08.20
John Calipari Provides Update On Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother’s…
 2 hours ago
04.08.20
Kevin Hart Resurrect’s Chocolate Droppa Persona For IG
 4 hours ago
04.08.20
Sen. Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential…
 4 hours ago
04.08.20
9 itemsTory Lanez
Wild’n Out: Tory Lanez Gets His Instagram Live…
 4 hours ago
04.08.20
Baltimore Cop Under Investigation For Coughing At Black…
 4 hours ago
04.08.20
3 items
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of…
 6 hours ago
04.08.20
Trial date for R. Kelly in Brooklyn pushed back to July
R. Kelly Denied Prison Release Despite Concerns About…
 20 hours ago
04.07.20
50 Cent Gets Greenlight For BMF Series On…
 22 hours ago
04.07.20
7 Instagram ‘VERZUZ’ Battles We Want To See 
 23 hours ago
04.07.20
Here’s Why Wendy Williams Shaded Her Homegirl NeNe…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
Meek Mill Responds To 2 Chainz IG Live…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
YG The Latest Celebrity To Ridicuslously Push A…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
’Candyman’ Remake Pushed Back To September Due To…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
Master P Supports Elderly New Orleans Residents During…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
AMC Theaters In Danger Of Never Re-Opening After…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
Photos
Close