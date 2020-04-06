CLOSE
Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip For 42 Waitresses At His Favorite Atlanta Restaurant

Half of the American workforce has been laid off and left without a paycheck coming in thanks to the coronavirus. Then, there’s the other half, which is forced to put themselves at risk in order to work and keep money coming in. Outside of the medical field, grocery stores, restaurants, and gas stations are still open to the public and carrying on with business the best they can. Many people visiting these businesses have gone out of their way to thank employees and express just how grateful they are for their help during this time.

Yesterday, Tyler Perry decided to bless employees of his favorite local Atlanta restaurant. TMZ reports that Tyler decided to bless all 42 employees of Houston’s in Atlanta. On Sunday, he left a $500 tip for each of the 42 out-of-work servers. It’s common knowledge that the movie star is a big fan of the chain and has been driving over to the one on Northside Parkway pretty frequently to pick up some delicious grub while being quarantined. With his frequent visits, it’s probably a safe bet he built a rapport with the employees and decided to come through with an unexpected blessing at the perfect time.

Tyler Perry has made history again by opening the first black-owned film complex. Tyler Perry Studios is located on the old Fort McPherson U.S. Army military base in Atlanta and is 330 acres. SEE ALSO: Tyler Perry Gets Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Black Hollywood came out to support Tyler Perry at the grand opening gala.  Many of our favorites were there looking stunning like Oprah Winfrey and Stedman, Beyonce, Halle Berry, Cecily Tyson, BeBe Winans, Maxwell, Tamron Hall, Michelle Williams, Maxine Waters and many more.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip For 42 Waitresses At His Favorite Atlanta Restaurant  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

