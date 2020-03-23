Damaria Puts You On Game With “Boss Up” Video [WATCH]

A subtle boss makes the moves you least expect while leading their team in unorthodox ways. Houston singer Damaria manages to fit various ideas of being a boss into one sexy, eye-popping video for her “Boss U Up” single. From giving her man some basic game to get to the money, hanging with her girls and looking like new-aged royalty, Damaria not only exudes confidence all over the track but the video as well.

Press play on the video and be on the lookout for Damaria’s Femme Fatale EP dropping soon with production from Trakksounds and others.

