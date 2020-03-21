Watch JACKBOYS “Out West” Video Starring Travis Scott & Young Thug [VIDEO]

One of the more popular tracks from the Cactus Jack compilation tape JACKBOYS now has an official video.

“Out West” became an early standout from the album with Travis Scott and Young Thug keeping up that same chemistry that created hits such as “Pick Up The Phone” and “Mamacita”. The video itself? A party with a first-person kind of view where you can literally see how the Jackboys do things with a gang of money. There are a few noticeable cameos from the likes of 21 Savage, Quincy Jones (!), Sheck Wes, Megan Thee Stallion, Don Toliver and more.

Watch the video below.

