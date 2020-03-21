CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Watch JACKBOYS “Out West” Video Starring Travis Scott & Young Thug [VIDEO]

One of the more popular tracks from the Cactus Jack compilation tape JACKBOYS now has an official video.

“Out West” became an early standout from the album with Travis Scott and Young Thug keeping up that same chemistry that created hits such as “Pick Up The Phone” and “Mamacita”. The video itself? A party with a first-person kind of view where you can literally see how the Jackboys do things with a gang of money. There are a few noticeable cameos from the likes of 21 Savage, Quincy Jones (!), Sheck Wes, Megan Thee Stallion, Don Toliver and more.

Watch the video below.

RELATED: Travis Scott &amp; Cactus Jack’s ‘Jackboys’ Debut At No. 1 On Billboard Chart

RELATED: JACKBOYS: Watch All Of The Videos From Cactus Jack’s ‘JACKBOYS’ Project (So Far)

jackboys , Travis Scott , Young Thug

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
North Carolina A&T Class President Forcefully Arrested, 2…
 3 hours ago
03.20.20
Cheating Husband Catches Coronavirus On Trip To Italy…
 6 hours ago
03.20.20
A Texas Company Just Announced A Coronavirus Test…
 7 hours ago
03.20.20
Angela Bassett Has Two People In Mind When…
 8 hours ago
03.20.20
Future’s Alleged Baby Mamma Eliza Reign Sues To…
 10 hours ago
03.20.20
California On Full Lockdown In Attempt To Halt…
 11 hours ago
03.20.20
Big Sean Gets Choked Up On “Hot Ones”…
 12 hours ago
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…
 13 hours ago
03.20.20
12 items
Gamestop Tells Workers To Come In Even If…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
20 items
Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
Adam Housley’s Hand Got Caught Tamera’s Weave One…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Cardi B To Donate Royalties From The ‘Coronavirus’…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Nike Donating $15M To Help Combat Coronavirus Pandemic…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
New Netflix “Hack” Lets You Stream With Friends…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Drake Self-Isolates After Hanging Out With Kevin Durant
 1 day ago
03.19.20
15 items
Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
Photos
Close