CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Travis Scott & Cactus Jack’s ‘Jackboys’ Debut At No. 1 On Billboard Chart

Travis Scott - Astroworld Festival 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Christmas season is officially over and with that, a brand new no. 1 album arrives on the Billboard 200 and it comes from none other than Travis Scott.

Jackboys, the Cactus Jack label’s debut project sold 154,000 equivalent album units dating back to its December 27th release. 79,000 of those were in traditional album sales, most of which were bundled together with merchandise sold on the Jackboys’ official webstore.

It marks the first No. 1 as a collective for label figures Sheck WesDon Toliver and Chase B and is Scott’s third No. 1 following birds in the trap sing mcknight (2016) and Astroworld (2018).

Elsewhere on the chart hip-hop wise, Roddy Ricch‘s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is No. 2 with 74,000 units sold, Post Malone‘s Hollywood’s Bleeding is No. 3 with 64,000 units sold, Young Thug‘s So Much Fun is No. 7 with 38,000 units sold, DaBaby‘s KIRK is No. 8 with 36,000 units sold and Summer Walker‘s Over It is No. 10 with 28,000 units sold.

RELATED: JACKBOYS: Watch All Of The Videos From Cactus Jack’s ‘JACKBOYS’ Project (So Far)

RELATED: Travis Scott Drops Cactus Jack Compilation Project, ‘JACKBOYS’ [LISTEN]

cactus jack , jackboys , Travis Scott

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Travis Scott - Astroworld Festival 2019
Travis Scott & Cactus Jack’s ‘Jackboys’ Debut At…
 2 hours ago
01.06.20
First day of Harvey Weinstein trial
Harvey Weinstein Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual…
 4 hours ago
01.06.20
Netflix Announces Upcoming 2020 Projects Including A Spike…
 8 hours ago
01.06.20
Faith Evans Reportedly Upset About Lifetime’s ‘Hopelessly In…
 12 hours ago
01.06.20
15 items
The Red Carpet Fashion Everyone is Talking About…
 23 hours ago
01.05.20
DaBaby Released From Jail After Alleged Concert Promoter…
 1 day ago
01.05.20
Remember These Classic Black Golden Globes Moments?
 1 day ago
01.06.20
20 items
Night 2 of ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II:…
 2 days ago
01.05.20
PlayStation 5 Will Support Backwards Compability For All…
 2 days ago
01.04.20
Drake Confirms New Season Of ‘Top Boy’ In…
 2 days ago
01.04.20
15 items
Twitter Reacts To More Damning Revelations From Lifetime’s…
 3 days ago
01.05.20
DaBaby Held Without Bond After Active Dallas Warrant…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Jeezy Surprises Girlfriend Jeannie Mai With Star Studded…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Kevin Hart Birthday at Drais
Trey Songz Hit With $10 Million Sexual Assault…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Kevin Garnett and Julia Fox Talk Cheating, Movies…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
20 items
Laugh To Keep From Crying: Black Twitter Gets…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close