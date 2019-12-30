CLOSE
JACKBOYS: Watch All Of The Videos From Cactus Jack’s ‘JACKBOYS’ Project (So Far)

Let’s do a quick recap, shall we? On Friday, Travis Scott‘s Cactus Jack imprint dropped its first full compilation, JACKBOYS with guest appearances from Quavo, Offset, Young Thug and more. Fans thought there should have been more than 7 tracks on the project but it’s a moment to build on something.

They’ve released a short film, plus videos now for “GATTI,” with “Pop Smoke,” and “GANG GANG” with Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Luxury Tax 50, and La Flame. You can watch all three below.

The Jackboys short film features Scott and company flexing various vehicles including the Tesla Cybertruck and Cyberquad. Following along with the short film, “GANG GANG” follows right where everything picked up.

RELATED: Travis Scott Drops Cactus Jack Compilation Project, 'JACKBOYS' [LISTEN]

RELATED: Serial Thriller: Astroworld Festival 2019 Gallery

