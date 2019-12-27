CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Travis Scott Drops Cactus Jack Compilation Project, ‘JACKBOYS’ [LISTEN]

After two successful festivals, teases from Don Toliver and Sheck WesTravis ScottChase B and the boys over at Catcus Jack figured it was finally time to release an all-out compilation tape.

JACKBOYS clocks in at only 7 tracks but the gang is all here as Scott gets Lil Baby and Rosalía for a remix to “Highest In The Room” but everyone else gets individual shine too. Toliver gets to say he’s “Had Enough” featuring Quavo and Offset, Young Thug shows up for “Out West”.

Pop Smoke teased his collaboration on the project on Instagram celebrating his contribution to JACKBOYS. Scott originally teased the project back in October in an interview with Zane Lowe while promoting “Highest In The Room”.

“I’m at the point where I’m just trying to cook up some dope shit and drop ‘Highest in the Room,’ and maybe put something around it,” he told Zane Lowe. “I mean, sh**, I’m in no rush frankly but I’m taking my time to come up with the next album. But I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat.”

Stream JACKBOYS on your preferred streaming platform and if you REALLY want to be part of the crew in your own way, you can win the Cactus Jack 1988 BMW E30 M3 that’s featured on the cover via auction. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Sauce Walka &amp; Travis Scott Link Up For “Texas Cyclone” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Don Toliver – “Situation” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Don Toliver Gets Busy On His Donny Womack Mixtape [NEW MUSIC]

don toliver , jackboys , pop smoke , sheck wes , Travis Scott

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Swizz Beatz’ Baby Mama Drags Alicia Keys For…
 16 hours ago
12.26.19
Dr. Dre Is The Top-Earning Musical Artist of…
 17 hours ago
12.26.19
DaBaby Speaks About Being Molested At 5-Years-Old [VIDEO]
 18 hours ago
12.26.19
Michael Jordan ’97-’98 Bulls Get 10-Part Doc In…
 19 hours ago
12.26.19
Guns, Drugs Found On Lil Wayne’s Private Jet…
 22 hours ago
12.26.19
Meagan Good Sheds Tears Seeing Cousin Skeeter Puppet…
 23 hours ago
12.26.19
Drake Attends Top Boy Netflix Premier
Drake Opens Up About Pusha T, Career, Rihanna…
 2 days ago
12.25.19
21 itemsFuture's Exclusive Hip Hop Awards Performance
These Toxic Christmas Memes Have Us Avoiding Texts…
 2 days ago
12.25.19
10 items
The Top 10 Viral Moments Of The Decade
 2 days ago
12.25.19
Black Excellence: Diddy Shares Video Of His Epic…
 2 days ago
12.25.19
DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!
DaBaby Calls Out Charlotte Police After Allegedly Unlawful…
 3 days ago
12.24.19
Amanda Seales Joins Cast of ‘The Real’ As…
 4 days ago
12.23.19
15 items
Sorry Ladies: Man Says Alleged DaBaby Meat Photo…
 4 days ago
12.23.19
Bill Cosby’s Spokesman Calls Eddie Murphy A “Hollywood…
 4 days ago
12.23.19
10 items
RHOAS12: Is Kenya’s Husband Wrong For Defending NeNe?
 4 days ago
12.23.19
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 5 days ago
12.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close