Travis Scott Drops Cactus Jack Compilation Project, ‘JACKBOYS’ [LISTEN]

After two successful festivals, teases from Don Toliver and Sheck Wes, Travis Scott, Chase B and the boys over at Catcus Jack figured it was finally time to release an all-out compilation tape.

JACKBOYS clocks in at only 7 tracks but the gang is all here as Scott gets Lil Baby and Rosalía for a remix to “Highest In The Room” but everyone else gets individual shine too. Toliver gets to say he’s “Had Enough” featuring Quavo and Offset, Young Thug shows up for “Out West”.

WHOLE GANG IS DELIRIOUS

JACKBOYS PACK THIS WEEK?

SHALL THE FANS EAT !!!!!!

UNBUCKLE UR SEAT BELTS 🌵🤯 pic.twitter.com/TCJDYcgWs1 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 24, 2019

Pop Smoke teased his collaboration on the project on Instagram celebrating his contribution to JACKBOYS. Scott originally teased the project back in October in an interview with Zane Lowe while promoting “Highest In The Room”.

“I’m at the point where I’m just trying to cook up some dope shit and drop ‘Highest in the Room,’ and maybe put something around it,” he told Zane Lowe. “I mean, sh**, I’m in no rush frankly but I’m taking my time to come up with the next album. But I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat.”

JACKBOYS IS ALIVE !! PACK ON THE WAY https://t.co/zoXCX1CGok pic.twitter.com/mA92Fq57kC — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 26, 2019

Stream JACKBOYS on your preferred streaming platform and if you REALLY want to be part of the crew in your own way, you can win the Cactus Jack 1988 BMW E30 M3 that’s featured on the cover via auction. Click here to learn more.

