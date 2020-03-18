CLOSE
New Music: Coline Creuzot – “You Tried It” [LISTEN]

2017 Essence Festival - Day 1

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Get to know this singing and songwriting powerhouse, Coline Creuzot. Her new single “You Tried It” will get you hooked to her astonishing voice. Being a Houston native, Coline Creuzot says that music has always been a passion of hers. Her Houston family and two of her biggest supporters in the industry, Paul Wall and Slim Thug, have collaborated with her as well as Drake, T.I. and Keyshia Cole.

In her new single, “You Tried It”, Coline Creuzot shares the feelings of loving someone but not receiving it back. “I gave you my love and all my affection you, you could’ve done a favor and saved me a lesson” are emotions that some or all of us can relate to. Make sure to follow Coline Creuzot to see more from her and listen to the full song below…

Coline Creuzot

