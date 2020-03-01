CLOSE
Music
New Music: Drake – “When To Say When / Chicago Freestyle”

Late Saturday, Drake got everyone talking with a brand new track.

“When To Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle” appeared on the OVO leader’s YouTube channel as an official video. There’s shots of New York and it’s also the end result of when Drizzy was caught filming something outside of Brookyln’s famed Marcy Projects earlier this month. Is this going to be on his new album? We’ll have to wait and see. Listen to the Jay-Z “Song Cry” sampling “When To Say When” below.

