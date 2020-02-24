CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Drake Says His Next Album Will Be More “Concise” & Have Less Songs Than ‘Scorpion’

Sometimes less is more...

It’s only been a year and change since Drake released his last album, Scorpion, but already fans are eager to know what Drizzy has in store for his next project.

Aside from learning that he’s in the studio working with Benny The Butcher, not much is known about Drake’s upcoming effort, but at a recent Toronto Raptors game, the 6 God gave up a little more insight into how he’s going about creating his next album. Sitting courtside at the Scotiabank Arena this past Friday for the Raptors/Suns game, Drake told the game’s commentators that though Biggie inspired him to drops a high volume album in Scorpion with 25 cuts, his next project would be  “a more realistic offering. Something more concise… It could be 10, 11 songs – 16.”

As the age old street hustling proverb goes: it’s not about the quantity. It’s all about the quality.

Luckily Drake isn’t feeling any pressure during his creating process as he admits that he’s “having a lot of fun making music right now.”

Can’t be mad at that at all.

Peep Drizzy talk about making his next album below and let us know if you’re with Drake releasing less tracks than he did on his last album.

Drake Says His Next Album Will Be More “Concise” & Have Less Songs Than ‘Scorpion’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

drake

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Ksubi and Travis Scott Collaboration Launch
Travis Scott And Chase B Reopen Space Village…
 46 mins ago
02.24.20
Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor…
 3 hours ago
02.24.20
Drake Says His Next Album Will Be More…
 4 hours ago
02.24.20
Wale Talks Industry Pressure and Success on ‘Pull…
 4 hours ago
02.24.20
Justin Bieber Sang “Never Would Have Made It”…
 5 hours ago
02.24.20
Jury Deliberations Continue In Harvey Weinstein Rape And Assault Trial
Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape, Criminal Sex Act…
 5 hours ago
02.24.20
Jada Pinkett Smith Checks Snoop Dogg’s Gayle King…
 8 hours ago
02.24.20
Lizzo Named Entertainer Of The Year At Star-Studded…
 1 day ago
02.23.20
New Boo Alert: Wendy Williams Is Dating An…
 1 day ago
02.23.20
33 items
The Bold, The Black & Beautiful Slay The…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Cardi B Sued For Assault By Security Guard?
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Cardi B Stars In All New Reebok Doorbell…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Dwyane Wade Makes Rap Debut On Rick Ross’…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Damn, We Old: Movies That Turn 20 In…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Erykah Badu’s Badussy Incense Sell Out! Here’s How…
 4 days ago
02.21.20
Fans Call for TMZ Boycott Over Leaking Black…
 4 days ago
02.20.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close