CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicNew Music

What A Time: Drake And Future Reconnect For “Life Is Good” [VIDEO]

Drake and Future‘s long-awaited “Life Is Good” track is here.

After initially teasing the record during his Rap Radar interview, the full version of “Life Is Good” arrives with Drake and Future doing their best to be the best (or worst) employees at any job you can think of: fast-food, garbage men, mechanics, IT specialists, Apple Care and so on.

Directed by Little X, the video is more than funny and clever, featuring guest appearances from 21 SavageMike Will Made ItLil Yachty and Big Bank Black. Some speculated that on the track, Drake was referencing his 2018 beefs with Pusha T and Kanye West on the lines, “N**gas gotta move off my release day, huh” and “N**gas caught me slippin’ nce, okay, so what?”

Watch the video and jam the track below.

RELATED: Drake Teases New Collaboration With Future, “Life Is Good” [LISTEN]

RELATED: Drake Opens Up About Pusha T, Career, Rihanna &amp; More In Rap Radar Podcast Interview [VIDEO]

RELATED: dvsn And Future Link Up For “No Cryin” [NEW MUSIC]

drake , future

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Nupe, Not Boosie: Famous Kappa Alpha Psi Members…
 5 hours ago
01.10.20
Mardi Gras 2015 - Krewe Of Bacchus Parade
RIP 5th Ward Weebie
 20 hours ago
01.10.20
Atlanta Robbin' Season Still
‘Atlanta’ Set To Return To TV With Two…
 21 hours ago
01.09.20
Loni Love Says Successful Black Men Are Unequivocal…
 22 hours ago
01.09.20
Ralph Lauren Apologizes For Using Phi Beta Sigma…
 23 hours ago
01.09.20
All Hail: Beyoncé Unveils New Ivy Park x…
 23 hours ago
01.09.20
Joycelyn Savage Turns Herself In After Azriel Clary…
 1 day ago
01.09.20
15 items
Black Twitter Hands Over “Black Card” Privileges With…
 1 day ago
01.09.20
Azriel Clary Confirms That Joycelyn Savage Has Been…
 1 day ago
01.09.20
19 items
Wipe Me Down? Boosie Rocked A Kappa Alpha…
 1 day ago
01.10.20
Regina King To Make Directorial Debut With ‘One…
 2 days ago
01.08.20
Martin Lawrence Reveals Truth About The End of…
 2 days ago
01.08.20
Bond Hearing Held In Chicago For R. Kelly's Federal Criminal Cases
R. Kelly’s GFs Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage…
 2 days ago
01.08.20
Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 - Day 1
Mac Miller To Release Posthumous Album, ‘Circles’
 2 days ago
01.08.20
Teen from Chicago found dead in walk-in freezer at hotel
MTV’s ‘True Life: Crime’ To Cover Mysterious Death…
 2 days ago
01.08.20
Jennifer Lopez Is Being Sued By Strippers Who…
 2 days ago
01.08.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close