What A Time: Drake And Future Reconnect For “Life Is Good” [VIDEO]

Drake and Future‘s long-awaited “Life Is Good” track is here.

After initially teasing the record during his Rap Radar interview, the full version of “Life Is Good” arrives with Drake and Future doing their best to be the best (or worst) employees at any job you can think of: fast-food, garbage men, mechanics, IT specialists, Apple Care and so on.

Directed by Little X, the video is more than funny and clever, featuring guest appearances from 21 Savage, Mike Will Made It, Lil Yachty and Big Bank Black. Some speculated that on the track, Drake was referencing his 2018 beefs with Pusha T and Kanye West on the lines, “N**gas gotta move off my release day, huh” and “N**gas caught me slippin’ nce, okay, so what?”

Watch the video and jam the track below.

RELATED: Drake Teases New Collaboration With Future, “Life Is Good” [LISTEN]

RELATED: Drake Opens Up About Pusha T, Career, Rihanna & More In Rap Radar Podcast Interview [VIDEO]

RELATED: dvsn And Future Link Up For “No Cryin” [NEW MUSIC]

Also On 97.9 The Box: